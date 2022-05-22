Analysts Expect Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) Will Post Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Brokerages expect Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Gerdau’s earnings. Gerdau posted earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gerdau will report full-year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Gerdau.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter. Gerdau had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 19.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.05.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its holdings in Gerdau by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 6,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in Gerdau by 43.9% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 6,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Gerdau during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gerdau by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of Gerdau in the first quarter valued at $65,000.

Shares of GGB traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.74. 17,311,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,182,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Gerdau has a 12-month low of $4.19 and a 12-month high of $6.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.116 per share. This is a positive change from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.86%.

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services. The company operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business segments. It offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; finished industrial products, including commercial rolled-steel bars, and light profiles and wires; agricultural products that include stakes and smooth wire products; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

