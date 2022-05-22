Analysts Expect GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) to Announce -$0.01 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for GrowGeneration’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is $0.04. GrowGeneration reported earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 109.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that GrowGeneration will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to $0.13. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for GrowGeneration.

Get GrowGeneration alerts:

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). GrowGeneration had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $81.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. GrowGeneration’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GRWG shares. Roth Capital downgraded GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on GrowGeneration from $50.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on GrowGeneration from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

GRWG stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.06. 1,783,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,278,308. GrowGeneration has a 12 month low of $3.62 and a 12 month high of $52.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.80. The company has a market capitalization of $307.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 253.00 and a beta of 2.84.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 4,362,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,180,000 after acquiring an additional 388,075 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,507,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,306,000 after acquiring an additional 34,301 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,855,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,297,000 after acquiring an additional 222,960 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,791,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,797,000 after acquiring an additional 218,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the 1st quarter valued at $10,683,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.93% of the company’s stock.

GrowGeneration Company Profile (Get Rating)

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, growing media, advanced indoor and greenhouse lighting, environmental control systems, vertical benching, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GrowGeneration (GRWG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GrowGeneration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowGeneration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.