Analysts Expect Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.93 Million

Equities research analysts expect Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Rating) to report sales of $25.93 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Luna Innovations’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $25.85 million and the highest is $26.00 million. Luna Innovations reported sales of $27.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luna Innovations will report full-year sales of $111.75 million for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $125.78 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Luna Innovations.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. Luna Innovations had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 5.51%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on LUNA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Luna Innovations in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Luna Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Luna Innovations from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

NASDAQ:LUNA traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $5.39. The stock had a trading volume of 218,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,760. Luna Innovations has a 1-year low of $4.97 and a 1-year high of $12.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.38. The company has a market capitalization of $174.74 million, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.28.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,906,639 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,092,000 after acquiring an additional 12,073 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Luna Innovations by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,025,886 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,658,000 after purchasing an additional 315,370 shares in the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new position in Luna Innovations in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,027,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Luna Innovations by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 804,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,207,000 after acquiring an additional 51,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Luna Innovations by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 699,290 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,392,000 after acquiring an additional 17,809 shares during the last quarter. 53.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. The company offers optical test and measurement products, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and Hyperion sensing solution that enables full-spectrum data acquisition and flexible peak detect algorithms of fiber-bragg gratings (FBGs), long period FBGs, and fabry-perot sensors with low-latency access to data for closed loop feedback applications.

