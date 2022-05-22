Analysts Expect Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $610.69 Million

Analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) will post $610.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $606.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $614.87 million. Nu Skin Enterprises posted sales of $704.06 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will report full-year sales of $2.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Nu Skin Enterprises.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The business had revenue of $604.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NUS shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nu Skin Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.60.

NYSE NUS traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $44.27. 384,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 970,447. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 52-week low of $39.40 and a 52-week high of $62.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.04%.

In other news, Chairman Steven Lund sold 21,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $959,300.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 180,374 shares in the company, valued at $8,161,923.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total value of $53,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,125 shares of company stock valued at $2,335,305 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NUS. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 216.9% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

