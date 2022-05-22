Analysts Expect Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) to Post $1.12 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) to post $1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Paycom Software’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.15. Paycom Software reported earnings of $0.97 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paycom Software will report full year earnings of $5.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.44 to $5.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.68 to $7.14. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Paycom Software.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. Paycom Software had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The company had revenue of $353.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PAYC. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $575.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $425.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $380.00 to $328.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $505.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $396.29.

In other news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 9,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.24, for a total transaction of $2,645,331.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,727,444 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,181,686.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Justin Devon Long sold 151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total transaction of $41,559.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,579.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,290 shares of company stock worth $3,934,164 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 34.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,792 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,316,000 after acquiring an additional 4,802 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth about $2,886,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Paycom Software by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,001 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD grew its position in Paycom Software by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 31,392 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,034,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its position in Paycom Software by 191.1% in the 4th quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 1,269 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $276.79 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $315.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $359.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.54. Paycom Software has a 1 year low of $259.95 and a 1 year high of $558.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

About Paycom Software (Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paycom Software (PAYC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.