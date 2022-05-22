Analysts Expect Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $369.86 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) to report sales of $369.86 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pegasystems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $376.62 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $357.00 million. Pegasystems reported sales of $325.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pegasystems will report full-year sales of $1.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.48 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Pegasystems.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.52. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 4.46% and a negative return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $376.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PEGA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Pegasystems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.70.

Shares of NASDAQ PEGA traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 512,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,172. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.33 and a beta of 1.11. Pegasystems has a one year low of $36.50 and a one year high of $143.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -16.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEGA. Maryland Capital Management boosted its stake in Pegasystems by 2.7% during the third quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 3,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Pegasystems by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Pegasystems by 11.6% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Pegasystems by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 46,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,226,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Pegasystems by 22.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

About Pegasystems (Get Rating)

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pegasystems (PEGA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.