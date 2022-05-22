Analysts Expect SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Will Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Analysts expect that SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRCGet Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SLR Investment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.33. SLR Investment reported earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SLR Investment will report full year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.91. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SLR Investment.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRCGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). SLR Investment had a net margin of 28.96% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $35.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on SLR Investment in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised SLR Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded SLR Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on SLR Investment from $17.25 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.83.

NASDAQ SLRC opened at $14.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.09. SLR Investment has a 1 year low of $14.55 and a 1 year high of $20.05. The company has a market cap of $820.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. SLR Investment’s payout ratio is currently 174.47%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLRC. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SLR Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in SLR Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in SLR Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in SLR Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in SLR Investment by 404.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter.

About SLR Investment

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

