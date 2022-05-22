Analysts Expect The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.98 Billion

Equities research analysts expect The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMBGet Rating) to report sales of $2.98 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Williams Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $3.22 billion. Williams Companies reported sales of $2.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Williams Companies will report full-year sales of $12.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.38 billion to $12.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $11.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.69 billion to $13.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Williams Companies.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMBGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS.

WMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.64.

In other news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 24,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total transaction of $719,304.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 12,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $434,694.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 304,200 shares of company stock worth $9,437,992. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WMB. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at $681,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 344,432 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,134,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter worth about $237,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 145.5% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 29,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 17,579 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 115.1% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 35,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 18,891 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMB traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.38. The company had a trading volume of 7,984,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,786,539. The company has a market capitalization of $43.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.17. Williams Companies has a 52 week low of $23.53 and a 52 week high of $37.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 141.67%.

Williams Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

