Analysts Expect Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) to Announce -$0.07 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tilray’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Tilray reported earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tilray will report full-year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.01). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.09. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tilray.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $151.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.64 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 6.80%. Tilray’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on Tilray from $8.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Tilray from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Tilray from $6.90 to $8.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.66.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Polianta Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Tilray by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 115,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tilray by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tilray by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 126,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 13,079 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Tilray by 20.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Tilray by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 13.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TLRY traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.72. The stock had a trading volume of 20,263,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,057,856. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.06. Tilray has a 52 week low of $3.89 and a 52 week high of $23.04.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

