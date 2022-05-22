Analysts Set Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) PT at $22.43

Shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CLMT shares. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLMT. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 9,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 226,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 25.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLMT traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $12.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,094. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $17.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.72 and a 200-day moving average of $14.21.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.82) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.

