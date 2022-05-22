Analysts Set DCC plc (LON:DCC) Target Price at GBX 7,046.17

DCC plc (LON:DCC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the four research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 6,766.67 ($83.42).

Several equities analysts have commented on DCC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of DCC from GBX 7,000 ($86.29) to GBX 7,500 ($92.46) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of DCC in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,250 ($89.37) price target on shares of DCC in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

LON:DCC traded up GBX 134 ($1.65) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 5,800 ($71.50). 193,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,584. DCC has a one year low of GBX 5,050 ($62.25) and a one year high of GBX 6,520 ($80.37). The firm has a market capitalization of £5.72 billion and a PE ratio of 18.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5,931.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 5,982.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.01, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.37.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a GBX 119.93 ($1.48) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from DCC’s previous dividend of $55.85. DCC’s payout ratio is 55.63%.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas. This segment serves approximately 0.9 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

