Analysts Set DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Target Price at $137.11

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $140.59.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DKS shares. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $165.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

DKS traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.52. 3,165,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,873,732. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12-month low of $74.12 and a 12-month high of $147.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.67 and a 200 day moving average of $109.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.10. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 60.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 12.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.488 per share. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 14.05%.

In related news, EVP Lee J. Belitsky sold 36,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.25, for a total value of $4,057,621.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 9,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.02, for a total value of $996,333.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,886 shares of company stock worth $20,211,002 in the last quarter. 32.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DKS. FMR LLC grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after buying an additional 350,515 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 433,401 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $43,423,000 after buying an additional 93,962 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 250,425 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $29,993,000 after buying an additional 20,008 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 9.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,600 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 24.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,577 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

