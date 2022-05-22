Analysts Set Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Price Target at $28.00

Shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ DVAX traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.80. 3,522,035 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,605,024. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Dynavax Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $21.39.

Dynavax Technologies ( NASDAQ:DVAX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $113.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.76 million. Dynavax Technologies had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 87.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Dynavax Technologies will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynavax Technologies news, CEO Ryan Spencer sold 83,108 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $877,620.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Justin Burgess sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,496 shares of company stock valued at $1,861,527 in the last 90 days. 9.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DVAX. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 225.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 16,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 11,387 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 12,838 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 172.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 168,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 106,872 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 176.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,789,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,629,000 after buying an additional 1,141,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 16,964 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.