Analysts Set FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS) Target Price at $89.33

FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.33.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FCFS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of FirstCash stock opened at $72.37 on Thursday. FirstCash has a 12-month low of $58.30 and a 12-month high of $97.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 0.71.

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. FirstCash had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $659.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FirstCash will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. FirstCash’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

In other FirstCash news, insider Howard F. Hambleton bought 1,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.18 per share, with a total value of $112,136.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCFS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FirstCash by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,396,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,282,000 after purchasing an additional 730,072 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the 1st quarter worth $46,538,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the 4th quarter worth $31,795,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FirstCash by 150.2% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 331,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,349,000 after purchasing an additional 199,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of FirstCash by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 401,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,019,000 after purchasing an additional 175,049 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

