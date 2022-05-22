Analysts Set Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) Target Price at C$16.92

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$16.92.

FRU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Acumen Capital dropped their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James set a C$20.00 price objective on Freehold Royalties and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

TSE:FRU opened at C$14.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73. Freehold Royalties has a 12-month low of C$8.02 and a 12-month high of C$16.12.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Freehold Royalties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. Freehold Royalties’s payout ratio is presently 117.42%.

About Freehold Royalties (Get Rating)

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land in Canada and 0.8 million gross drilling unit acres in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.