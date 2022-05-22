Analysts Set Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Target Price at $70.00

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.00.

HENKY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €80.00 ($83.33) to €75.00 ($78.13) in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Societe Generale downgraded Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €74.00 ($77.08) to €70.00 ($72.92) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €76.00 ($79.17) to €70.00 ($72.92) in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HENKY remained flat at $$16.14 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 130,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,162. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $15.22 and a twelve month high of $25.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.35 and a 200 day moving average of $18.51.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a $0.327 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th.

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Get Rating)

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

