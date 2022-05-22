Analysts Set ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Price Target at $10.25

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.25.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IMGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of ImmunoGen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of ImmunoGen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of ImmunoGen from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMGN. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 69.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,707,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,247,000 after acquiring an additional 5,638,822 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the fourth quarter worth $28,652,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the first quarter worth $16,520,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 10,286,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536,193 shares during the period. Finally, Lynx1 Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the fourth quarter worth $15,801,000. 87.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IMGN traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.58. The stock had a trading volume of 5,190,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,365,895. ImmunoGen has a 12 month low of $3.37 and a 12 month high of $7.77. The company has a market capitalization of $789.53 million, a PE ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.58.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.11. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 140.30% and a negative return on equity of 66.56%. The firm had revenue of $38.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 142.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that ImmunoGen will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

