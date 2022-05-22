Analysts Set iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Price Target at $150.25

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $150.25.

IRTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $156.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $167.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

In other iRhythm Technologies news, CFO Douglas Devine sold 576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total value of $76,417.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David A. Vort sold 3,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total value of $419,369.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,883 shares of company stock valued at $1,576,518 in the last quarter. 1.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 136.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,426,000 after purchasing an additional 20,399 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,411,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,237,000 after acquiring an additional 534,300 shares in the last quarter. Western Standard LLC raised its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 118.5% in the 1st quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 47,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after acquiring an additional 25,600 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 155,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,502,000 after acquiring an additional 27,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,526,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRTC traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $132.99. 268,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 4.43. iRhythm Technologies has a 1-year low of $41.66 and a 1-year high of $169.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.59 and a beta of 1.24.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.26. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 34.55% and a negative net margin of 36.43%. The company had revenue of $92.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.95) earnings per share. iRhythm Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.28 EPS for the current year.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

