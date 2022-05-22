Analysts Set Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Price Target at $26.50

Shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NSSC. TheStreet downgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:NSSC opened at $16.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $617.80 million, a PE ratio of 36.97 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.41. Napco Security Technologies has a 12-month low of $15.39 and a 12-month high of $26.00.

Napco Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 12.29%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NSSC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Napco Security Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Napco Security Technologies by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.54% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

