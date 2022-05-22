Analysts Set Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) PT at $10.06

Shares of Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.06.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quipt Home Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James set a $9.00 target price on shares of Quipt Home Medical and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Quipt Home Medical by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 951,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after purchasing an additional 345,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Quipt Home Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,576,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Quipt Home Medical by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,847,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,594,000 after purchasing an additional 144,045 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Quipt Home Medical by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 455,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 131,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Quipt Home Medical by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 588,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QIPT remained flat at $$4.41 during trading on Friday. 25,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,837. The stock has a market cap of $148.00 million and a P/E ratio of 17.64. Quipt Home Medical has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $7.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.11. Quipt Home Medical had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 3.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Quipt Home Medical will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home medical equipment and supplies, and respiratory and durable medical equipment in the United States. The company also offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep disorders, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions.

