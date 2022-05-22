Analysts Set Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Price Target at $134.30

Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $134.30.

Several brokerages recently commented on ZEN. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Zendesk from $117.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Zendesk from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zendesk in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $701,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,097,282.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total transaction of $348,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,193 shares of company stock worth $4,285,486. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Zendesk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zendesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Zendesk by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Zendesk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Zendesk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ZEN traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,262,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,282,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Zendesk has a 1 year low of $87.90 and a 1 year high of $153.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.23. The firm has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.48 and a beta of 0.94.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.03). Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 36.18% and a negative net margin of 16.91%. The firm had revenue of $388.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Zendesk will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

