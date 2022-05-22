Analyzing Theta Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:TGMGF) and First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG)

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) and Theta Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:TGMGF – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares First Majestic Silver and Theta Gold Mines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Majestic Silver 0.08% -0.53% -0.36% Theta Gold Mines N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for First Majestic Silver and Theta Gold Mines, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Majestic Silver 0 2 3 0 2.60 Theta Gold Mines 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Majestic Silver currently has a consensus target price of $15.63, indicating a potential upside of 88.25%. Given First Majestic Silver’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe First Majestic Silver is more favorable than Theta Gold Mines.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Majestic Silver and Theta Gold Mines’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Majestic Silver $584.12 million 3.71 -$4.92 million $0.00 -830,000.00 Theta Gold Mines N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Theta Gold Mines has lower revenue, but higher earnings than First Majestic Silver.

Volatility and Risk

First Majestic Silver has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Theta Gold Mines has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.7% of First Majestic Silver shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of First Majestic Silver shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

First Majestic Silver beats Theta Gold Mines on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Majestic Silver (Get Rating)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares. The company also holds 100% interests in the La Parrilla Silver Mine that covers an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; the Del Toro Silver Mine consisting of 3,815 hectares of mining concessions and 219 hectares of surface rights located in Zacatecas; the San Martin Silver Mine includes 33 mining concessions covering an area of 12,795 hectares located in Jalisco; and the La Guitarra Silver Mine that covers an area of 39,714 hectares located in Mexico. In addition, it holds interest in the Springpole project, a gold and silver project covering an area of approximately 41,913 hectares in Ontario, Canada. The company was formerly known as First Majestic Resource Corp. and changed its name to First Majestic Silver Corp. in November 2006. First Majestic Silver Corp. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Theta Gold Mines (Get Rating)

Theta Gold Mines Limited operates as a gold exploration and development company in South Africa. Its principal property is the Theta project located near the town of Pilgrim's Rest in Mpumalanga Province. The company was formerly known as Stonewall Resources Limited and changed its name to Theta Gold Mines Limited in December 2018. Theta Gold Mines Limited was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

