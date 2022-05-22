Andar Capital Management HK Ltd Acquires 2,500 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Andar Capital Management HK Ltd raised its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. MongoDB accounts for about 12.4% of Andar Capital Management HK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Andar Capital Management HK Ltd’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $13,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 405,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,731,000 after acquiring an additional 12,223 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 153.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,909,000 after acquiring an additional 318,259 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,099,000. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.77, for a total value of $137,124.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 46,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,473,328.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.10, for a total value of $11,238,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,743,298.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 124,475 shares of company stock valued at $43,717,816. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB traded up $2.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $248.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,223,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,787,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.73 and a fifty-two week high of $590.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $365.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $421.46. The firm has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.34 and a beta of 0.98.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.05. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 66.70% and a negative net margin of 35.12%. The business had revenue of $266.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on MongoDB from $560.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Tigress Financial began coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $630.00 target price for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on MongoDB from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on MongoDB from $475.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on MongoDB from $550.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $483.83.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

