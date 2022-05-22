Andar Capital Management HK Ltd Purchases New Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Andar Capital Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,273,000. HubSpot makes up about 4.8% of Andar Capital Management HK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Roth Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HubSpot alerts:

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.80, for a total transaction of $4,525,056.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $340.08 per share, for a total transaction of $3,400,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief technology officer now owns 1,511,447 shares in the company, valued at $514,012,895.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,094 shares of company stock worth $7,288,708. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUBS traded down $5.60 on Friday, hitting $333.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 786,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,366. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $417.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $541.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -243.46 and a beta of 1.70. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $295.53 and a one year high of $866.00.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HUBS. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on HubSpot from $485.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on HubSpot from $700.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on HubSpot from $800.00 to $550.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $667.08.

HubSpot Profile (Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.