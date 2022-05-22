ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 429,999 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,121 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.49% of ANSYS worth $172,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 322.2% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 3,900.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 220.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ANSYS alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on ANSYS from $350.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on ANSYS from $437.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on ANSYS from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $253.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $320.00.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.84, for a total value of $1,082,396.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $252.15 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $230.72 and a 1-year high of $413.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $287.90 and a 200-day moving average of $335.19. The company has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.06, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.28.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $428.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.26 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS Profile (Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.