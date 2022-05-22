ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) Price Up 15.9% This Week

ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. One ApeSwap Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000992 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ApeSwap Finance has traded up 15.9% against the US dollar. ApeSwap Finance has a total market capitalization of $47.84 million and $1.27 million worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ApeSwap Finance alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 68.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,738.34 or 0.12703338 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003394 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 420.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001513 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001404 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $147.39 or 0.00500833 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,465.93 or 1.85081747 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00033704 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008786 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance Coin Profile

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 105,843,378 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

ApeSwap Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeSwap Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ApeSwap Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ApeSwap Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ApeSwap Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ApeSwap Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.