AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of AppFolio from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AppFolio from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens raised shares of AppFolio from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

APPF opened at $97.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.41. AppFolio has a 1 year low of $79.92 and a 1 year high of $150.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -249.59 and a beta of 1.03.

AppFolio ( NASDAQ:APPF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.36). AppFolio had a negative net margin of 3.56% and a negative return on equity of 4.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AppFolio will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Janet Kerr sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total transaction of $50,935.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,879.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 36.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AppFolio by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,249,161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,223,000 after acquiring an additional 33,995 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in AppFolio by 0.5% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,025,772 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981 shares during the last quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. increased its stake in AppFolio by 22.4% in the third quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 697,611 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,104,000 after purchasing an additional 127,679 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in AppFolio by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 408,926 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Walk Management LP increased its stake in AppFolio by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Long Walk Management LP now owns 358,737 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,429,000 after purchasing an additional 97,210 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

