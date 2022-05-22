Applied Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLD) CEO Purchases $32,538.50 in Stock

Applied Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) CEO Wes Cummins acquired 11,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.95 per share, for a total transaction of $32,538.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 391,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,842.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Wes Cummins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 17th, Wes Cummins acquired 263,542 shares of Applied Blockchain stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.31 per share, for a total transaction of $608,782.02.

OTCMKTS:APLD opened at $3.65 on Friday. Applied Blockchain, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.73 and a 12 month high of $34.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.63 and its 200 day moving average is $15.33.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Applied Blockchain in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Applied Blockchain in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Applied Blockchain in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Applied Blockchain in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Applied Blockchain Company Profile (Get Rating)

Applied Blockchain, Inc engages in crypto mining and co-hosting operations. The company was formerly known as Applied Science Products, Inc and changed its name to Applied Blockchain, Inc in April 2021. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

