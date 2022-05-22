Applied Blockchain, Inc.’s Quiet Period Will End Tomorrow (OTCMKTS:APLD)

Applied Blockchain’s (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) quiet period will expire on Monday, May 23rd. Applied Blockchain had issued 8,000,000 shares in its public offering on April 13th. The total size of the offering was $40,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. During Applied Blockchain’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

APLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Applied Blockchain in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Applied Blockchain in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Applied Blockchain in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Applied Blockchain in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company.

OTCMKTS:APLD opened at $3.65 on Friday. Applied Blockchain has a twelve month low of $1.73 and a twelve month high of $34.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.33.

In other news, Director Virginia Moore bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.29 per share, for a total transaction of $114,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 267,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,842.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Wes Cummins bought 263,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.31 per share, with a total value of $608,782.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 263,542 shares in the company, valued at $608,782.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 324,572 shares of company stock worth $755,821 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.46% of the company’s stock.

Applied Blockchain, Inc engages in crypto mining and co-hosting operations. The company was formerly known as Applied Science Products, Inc and changed its name to Applied Blockchain, Inc in April 2021. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

