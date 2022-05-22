Applied Blockchain (OTCMKTS:APLD) & MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) Financial Analysis

Applied Blockchain (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) and MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Applied Blockchain and MIND Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Blockchain N/A N/A N/A MIND Technology -65.28% -717.17% -36.48%

This table compares Applied Blockchain and MIND Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Blockchain N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A MIND Technology $23.11 million 0.53 -$15.09 million ($1.30) -0.68

Applied Blockchain has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MIND Technology.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Applied Blockchain and MIND Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Blockchain 0 0 4 0 3.00 MIND Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Applied Blockchain currently has a consensus price target of $8.25, indicating a potential upside of 126.03%. Given Applied Blockchain’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Applied Blockchain is more favorable than MIND Technology.

Risk and Volatility

Applied Blockchain has a beta of 4.68, meaning that its stock price is 368% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MIND Technology has a beta of 1.94, meaning that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.7% of Applied Blockchain shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.2% of MIND Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 27.5% of Applied Blockchain shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of MIND Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Applied Blockchain beats MIND Technology on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Applied Blockchain (Get Rating)

Applied Blockchain, Inc. engages in crypto mining and co-hosting operations. The company was formerly known as Applied Science Products, Inc. and changed its name to Applied Blockchain, Inc. in April 2021. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

About MIND Technology (Get Rating)

MIND Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides marine technology products. The company designs, manufactures, and sells specialized marine seismic equipment; and side scan sonar and water-side security systems. It operates in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company was formerly known as Mitcham Industries, Inc. and changed its name to MIND Technology, Inc. in August 2020. MIND Technology, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

