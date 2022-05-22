Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.90-$4.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.75 billion-$18.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.83 billion.

Several research firms recently commented on APTV. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $206.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Aptiv from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Aptiv in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Aptiv from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $159.50.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Shares of APTV opened at $93.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.61 and its 200 day moving average is $136.00. The company has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a PE ratio of 78.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.01. Aptiv has a 12-month low of $88.15 and a 12-month high of $180.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Aptiv will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total transaction of $641,183.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 676,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,436,883.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Aptiv by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $399,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $396,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $332,000. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.