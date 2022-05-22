Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on APTO. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.50.

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

NASDAQ:APTO opened at $1.07 on Wednesday. Aptose Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $5.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.45.

Aptose Biosciences ( NASDAQ:APTO Get Rating ) (TSE:APS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 3,112,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,786,000 after purchasing an additional 921,530 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 2,342,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 381,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 149.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,487,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 890,248 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,091,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 398,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 976,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 33,952 shares during the last quarter. 34.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aptose Biosciences (Get Rating)

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.