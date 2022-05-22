Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on APTO. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.50.
NASDAQ:APTO opened at $1.07 on Wednesday. Aptose Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $5.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.45.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 3,112,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,786,000 after purchasing an additional 921,530 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 2,342,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 381,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 149.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,487,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 890,248 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,091,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 398,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 976,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 33,952 shares during the last quarter. 34.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Aptose Biosciences (Get Rating)
Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.
