Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.25.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ADM shares. StockNews.com lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Bank of America lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

In other news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $1,667,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter worth $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 65.0% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ADM traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.00. 4,850,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,416,872. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.89 and its 200-day moving average is $77.37. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a one year low of $56.91 and a one year high of $98.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.61 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.47%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

