Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.33 Million

Analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) will report sales of $3.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.32 million and the highest is $6.29 million. Arcturus Therapeutics posted sales of $2.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will report full year sales of $38.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.73 million to $54.56 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $326.92 million, with estimates ranging from $48.07 million to $558.87 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Arcturus Therapeutics.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by ($0.50). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.94% and a negative net margin of 1,282.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.15) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $86.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.38.

NASDAQ ARCT traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.90. 453,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,811. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.12 and a 1-year high of $65.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 20,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. 80.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the development of vaccines for infectious, and liver and respiratory rare diseases in the United States. The company's development programs comprise LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene, as well as vaccine programs include LUNAR-COV19 and LUNAR-FLU.

