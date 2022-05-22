Ariel Investments LLC Acquires 29,484 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 391,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,484 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC owned about 0.19% of Zimmer Biomet worth $49,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZBH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,026,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,565,287 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $707,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305,683 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 110.9% during the 3rd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 2,426,348 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $355,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,057 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,124,000. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,014,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $255,911,000 after purchasing an additional 718,774 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZBH stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $117.61. 845,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,415,815. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.47 and a 1 year high of $169.98. The company has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a PE ratio of 114.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.21. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 93.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ZBH shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $179.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.65.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total value of $4,287,123.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

