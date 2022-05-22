Ariel Investments LLC Boosts Stake in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 601,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,578 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings in Brady were worth $32,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BRC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brady during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brady by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brady during the 4th quarter worth about $196,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brady by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Brady in the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. 78.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Brady from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brady from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

BRC traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,376. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.16. Brady Co. has a 1 year low of $41.69 and a 1 year high of $61.76. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.80.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Brady had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $318.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.64 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brady Co. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Brady news, VP Russell Shaller bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.50 per share, with a total value of $435,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials, printing systems, RFID and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

