Ariel Investments LLC Buys 49,429 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,108,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,429 shares during the period. Snap-on comprises about 2.0% of Ariel Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Ariel Investments LLC owned 2.06% of Snap-on worth $238,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Snap-on during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Snap-on in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Snap-on from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.25.

SNA traded down $5.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $209.96. The stock had a trading volume of 387,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,597. The business has a 50-day moving average of $213.84 and a 200-day moving average of $213.13. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $197.75 and a one year high of $257.98. The stock has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.16.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.34. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.50 earnings per share. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 36.81%.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

