Ariel Investments LLC Buys 992,611 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,248,656 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 992,611 shares during the quarter. Ariel Investments LLC owned approximately 1.80% of Gentex worth $148,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gentex by 3.5% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,407 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Gentex by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 20,607 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Gentex by 1.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,212 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Gentex by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 28,392 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Gentex by 8.0% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,903 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

GNTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas started coverage on Gentex in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Gentex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Gentex from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Gentex in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gentex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.38.

Shares of GNTX traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,214,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,052. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.83. Gentex Co. has a 52 week low of $27.06 and a 52 week high of $37.90.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. Gentex had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 19.52%. The company had revenue of $468.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Gentex’s payout ratio is 34.29%.

In other Gentex news, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 58,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total value of $1,789,327.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 13,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total value of $417,601.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 129,534 shares of company stock worth $3,921,228. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

