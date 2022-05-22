Ariel Investments LLC Decreases Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Ariel Investments LLC lowered its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 416,547 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 107,506 shares during the quarter. Ariel Investments LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Keysight Technologies worth $86,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,616,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $265,529,000 after purchasing an additional 889,369 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 174.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,114,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $172,030,000 after purchasing an additional 708,404 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 11,768.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 395,452 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $81,638,000 after buying an additional 392,120 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $77,801,000. Finally, Covea Finance acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $60,376,000. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

KEYS traded up $0.70 on Friday, reaching $137.80. 1,414,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,104,328. The company’s 50 day moving average is $147.89 and its 200-day moving average is $169.70. The company has a market cap of $25.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.08. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.93 and a twelve month high of $209.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KEYS. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.00.

In related news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total transaction of $319,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $158.92 per share, for a total transaction of $158,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

