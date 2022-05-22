Ariel Investments LLC Has $172.65 Million Position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,302,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,021,852 shares during the quarter. TEGNA accounts for approximately 1.5% of Ariel Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Ariel Investments LLC owned approximately 4.20% of TEGNA worth $172,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in TEGNA by 259.9% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in TEGNA in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in TEGNA in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in TEGNA by 44.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 11.8% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEGNA stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $20.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,758,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,571,980. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.87. TEGNA Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.42 and a 52-week high of $23.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $774.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.83 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 16.41%. TEGNA’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.96%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TGNA. Wells Fargo & Company cut TEGNA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TEGNA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus lowered TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

