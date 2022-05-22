Ariel Investments LLC Has $56.78 Million Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 487,105 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,643 shares during the quarter. Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $56,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,957,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,053,000 after buying an additional 917,993 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,202,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 395.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 647,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,158,000 after purchasing an additional 516,582 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 7.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,054,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,276,000 after purchasing an additional 298,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 161.3% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 405,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,207,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CHKP traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $122.03. 1,214,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,407,417. The firm has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.64. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $107.85 and a 52 week high of $149.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.20.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $542.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.57 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 25.35%. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.29.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

