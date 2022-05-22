Ariel Investments LLC Increases Holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,978,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225,525 shares during the quarter. Axalta Coating Systems makes up about 1.7% of Ariel Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $197,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AXTA. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 15,216,410 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $503,967,000 after acquiring an additional 8,395,583 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,998,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $496,754,000 after acquiring an additional 128,750 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,880,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $492,847,000 after acquiring an additional 822,960 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,862,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $260,414,000 after acquiring an additional 353,099 shares during the period. Finally, Rivulet Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 6,504,142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $189,856,000 after acquiring an additional 192,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AXTA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut Axalta Coating Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $33.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.30.

AXTA stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,131,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,543,430. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1 year low of $21.67 and a 1 year high of $34.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.24 and its 200-day moving average is $28.59.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, Director William M. Cook purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.64 per share, with a total value of $49,280.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Axalta Coating Systems (Get Rating)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.