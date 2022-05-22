Ariel Investments LLC Raises Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,837,573 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 83,944 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $129,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Steph & Co. bought a new position in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in shares of Masco by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 910 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in shares of Masco by 194.7% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 896 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Masco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Masco from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on Masco from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Masco from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Masco from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Masco from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.69.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total value of $498,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 298,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,878,954.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MAS traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $54.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,000,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,756,455. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.11. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $48.78 and a 12-month high of $71.06.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Masco had a return on equity of 3,870.83% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.34%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

