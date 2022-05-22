Ariel Investments LLC Sells 3,558 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Ariel Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,558 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC owned about 0.36% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $67,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,361,000 after buying an additional 71,153 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 67,906 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,023,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 54.5% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.9% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CRL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $409.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $445.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.88.

NYSE CRL traded up $0.87 on Friday, reaching $232.64. The company had a trading volume of 368,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,438. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $266.50 and its 200-day moving average is $314.97. The stock has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.20 and a 52 week high of $460.21.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $913.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.64 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO James C. Foster sold 17,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.67, for a total transaction of $5,033,250.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Massaro sold 178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.96, for a total value of $41,110.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,199.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,010 shares of company stock valued at $5,189,530 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

