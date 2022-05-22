Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) CEO Sells $16,160.00 in Stock

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) CEO K Charles Janac sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $16,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,200,397.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of AIP stock opened at $8.54 on Friday. Arteris, Inc. has a one year low of $7.69 and a one year high of $27.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.48.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $11.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Arteris by 10.9% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 251,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 24,797 shares in the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC raised its stake in Arteris by 61.2% during the first quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 543,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,065,000 after acquiring an additional 206,374 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Arteris during the first quarter worth $49,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Arteris during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arteris during the first quarter worth $1,872,000. 17.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price target on Arteris from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Arteris from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Arteris from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

