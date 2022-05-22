Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its holdings in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,286 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Asana were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASAN. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Asana during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Asana during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Asana during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Asana by 133.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Asana by 35.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASAN stock opened at $21.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.57. Asana, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.87 and a 12 month high of $145.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 1.90.

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.05). Asana had a negative return on equity of 158.77% and a negative net margin of 76.19%. The firm had revenue of $111.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Asana’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on ASAN shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Asana from $110.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Asana from $95.00 to $63.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Asana from $100.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Asana from $60.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Asana from $97.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.54.

In other news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $1,252,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.64, for a total transaction of $47,075.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,026 shares of company stock worth $1,871,164 over the last three months. Insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

