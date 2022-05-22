Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Stock Position Decreased by 13D Management LLC

13D Management LLC decreased its position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,274 shares during the period. Asbury Automotive Group comprises about 2.5% of 13D Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. 13D Management LLC owned 0.16% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $6,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the third quarter worth approximately $210,000.

In related news, SVP Miran Maric sold 233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.79, for a total value of $43,755.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David W. Hult sold 23,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total value of $4,669,676.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABG traded down $8.48 on Friday, hitting $170.96. 311,220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,466. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $173.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.20. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.43 and a 52 week high of $230.96.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $9.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.94 by $0.33. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.68 earnings per share. Asbury Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 34.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABG. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Asbury Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Asbury Automotive Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Asbury Automotive Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.20.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

