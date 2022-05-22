Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Ascend Wellness Holdings Inc. is a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator focused on bettering lives through cannabis. Ascend Wellness Holdings Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “
Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Ascend Wellness from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.
Ascend Wellness Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis consumer packaged goods. Its cannabis product categories include flowers, pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, edibles, and other cannabis-related products. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 20 retail locations.
