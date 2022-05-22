Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.64 Million

Analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) will report $7.64 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.10 million and the highest is $10.07 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S reported sales of $1.23 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 521.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will report full-year sales of $40.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $28.88 million to $49.04 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $141.15 million, with estimates ranging from $66.72 million to $222.35 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.25) by $0.04. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 3,281.45% and a negative return on equity of 54.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.41) earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on ASND. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $166.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $230.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

ASND stock traded up $4.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.40. 420,579 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 759,780. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $61.58 and a 52 week high of $178.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 10.79 and a current ratio of 11.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 0.86.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.

