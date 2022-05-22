Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $121.25.

A number of research firms have commented on ASH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of ASH traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 393,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,817. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.99. Ashland Global has a twelve month low of $81.93 and a twelve month high of $111.05.

Ashland Global ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.14. Ashland Global had a net margin of 40.83% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $604.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ashland Global will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,631,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $412,729,000 after purchasing an additional 79,149 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,798,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $338,509,000 after purchasing an additional 330,946 shares during the last quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 2,468,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $219,960,000 after purchasing an additional 267,424 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,133,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,981,000 after purchasing an additional 62,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,775,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $191,197,000 after purchasing an additional 28,967 shares during the last quarter. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences; Personal Care & Household; Specialty Additives; and Intermediates and Solvents segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

